Calendar » Organic Soup Kitchen Serving Free Christmas Meals to Firefighters and First Responders

December 25, 2017 from 12:00 Noon - 3:00 PM

Organic Soup Kitchen, is holding their 9th Annual Christmas Community Dinner and this year, in light of the Thomas Fire and the displacement of community members, we are dedicating Christmas meals to Firefighters/First responders, who help protect us and our loved ones.

Monday, December 25th from 12PM to 3PM at the Veteran's Memorial Building (112 West Cabrillo Blvd).

The free meal are open to everyone. Come and celebrate Christmas with us. We welcome you with a hot Christmas meal and a warm community environment for the holidays. Santa will also be there giving out gifts to all.



