Organic Soup Kitchen Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Organic Soup Kitchen celebrates its sixth annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner. The event is free and open to the public; Come alone or bring your family, sit back enjoy the entertainment, great food and wonderful people. It's an experience that you will cherish forever.
Menu:
Traditional Roasted Turkey
Cranberry Sauce
Gravy
Mashed potatoes
Grilled veggies
Soup
Bread
Dessert
Fruit Smoothies
Coffee
Tea
Water
The turkey will be basted and the table all set, all we need now is you as our guest. Join us for a Thanksgiving feast fit for a king.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Organic Soup Kitchen
- Starts: November 27, 2014 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: Veterans Memorial Center, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.
- Sponsors: Organic Soup Kitchen