Calendar » Organic Soup Kitchen Thanksgiving Community Dinner

November 27, 2014 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Organic Soup Kitchen celebrates its sixth annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner. The event is free and open to the public; Come alone or bring your family, sit back enjoy the entertainment, great food and wonderful people. It's an experience that you will cherish forever.

Menu:

Traditional Roasted Turkey

Cranberry Sauce

Gravy

Mashed potatoes

Grilled veggies

Soup

Bread

Dessert

Fruit Smoothies

Coffee

Tea

Water

The turkey will be basted and the table all set, all we need now is you as our guest. Join us for a Thanksgiving feast fit for a king.