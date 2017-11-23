Calendar » Organic Soup Kitchen’s—Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner

November 23, 2017 from 12:00 Noon - 3:00 PM

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2017

Time: 12-3 PM

Place: Veteran’s Memorial Center

Address: 112 West Cabrillo Blvd.



Welcome to our annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner hosted by the Organic Soup Kitchen. The event is free and open to the public; please bring a senior, single folks, military personnel, and those that have no place to go, are all welcome.



The turkey has been basted and the table all set, all we need now is you as our guest. Join us for a Thanksgiving feast fit for a king. A traditional thanksgiving dinner with roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, corn, yams, mashed potatoes, curry lentil soup and smoothies, pie and coffee.



Last year, with the help of more than 100 dedicated volunteers, OSK organized, fed and cared for more than 1,000 guests. Thanks to our amazing Santa Barbara Community!

With sincere gratitude.



Organic Soup Kitchen/dj

