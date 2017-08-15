Calendar » Organize & Simplify Your Life with Decluttering Expert

August 15, 2017 from 1:30pm - 2:30pm

Whether you’re planning to move and don’t know where to start or you just want to get control of your space, declutter expert Tracy McCubbin can offer professional guidance. Join McCubbin for a free program, “Declutter Your Life!” on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 1:30 p.m., at The Samarkand, a faith-based, not-for-profit senior living community located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara.

Having grown up in a family of hoarders, McCubbin believes that organization is a cornerstone of a happy home. After exploring the reasons people keep the things they do and discussing the practical and emotional aspects of clutter, McCubbin will offer concrete steps for organizing possessions, reducing clutter and dispatching discards with dignity.

McCubbin is the owner of Los Angeles-based dClutterfly, an organization that helps people organize their home or office in a way that will not only bring peace of mind but is easy to maintain. Her organizational tips have been featured on CBS Los Angeles and in Women’s Day.

Reservations for this free program are required by visiting The Samarkand.org or calling 877-231-6284.

About The Samarkand

The Samarkand is a faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara, Calif. It is administered by Covenant Retirement Communities (CRC), the nation’s sixth largest not-for-profit, senior services provider. CRC serves 5,000 residents at 15 retirement communities nationwide and is a ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church. For more information on The Samarkand please call 877-231-6284 or visit www.TheSamarkand.org or Facebook.