Organizing for Economic Democracy, UCSB Dept. of History, Great Soceity at 50 initiative

January 31, 2014 from 1:00pm - 5:30pm

On the 50th anniversary of President Lyndon B. Johnson's War on Poverty declaration, the UCSB Department of History is sponsoring a symposium, "Organizing for Economic Democracy," on three major Great Society initiatives and their relevance for social justice organizing today: Community Action; the Civil Rights Act of 1964; and federally funded legal assistance.