Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:41 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Organizing for Economic Democracy, UCSB Dept. of History, Great Soceity at 50 initiative

January 31, 2014 from 1:00pm - 5:30pm

On the 50th anniversary of President Lyndon B. Johnson's War on Poverty declaration, the UCSB Department of History is sponsoring a symposium, "Organizing for Economic Democracy," on three major Great Society initiatives and their relevance for social justice organizing today: Community Action; the Civil Rights Act of 1964; and federally funded legal assistance.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Department of History
  • Starts: January 31, 2014 1:00pm - 5:30pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: UCSB Student Resource Center, Multipurpose Room
  • Sponsors: UCSB Department of History
 
 
 