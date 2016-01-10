Calendar » Orlando Consort

January 10, 2016 from 4:00 pm

Carl Theodor Dreyer’s acclaimed 1928 silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc (La Passion de Jeanne d’Arc) is based on the actual record of the trial and execution of Joan of Arc and stars actress Renée Jeanne Falconetti. Famous for its stark realism and vivid close-ups, the depiction of the great French warrior who was burned at the stake in 1431 and ultimately canonized is often described as one of the finest performances in cinema history. The Orlando Consort has developed live vocal music accompaniment to the film that brings the sound of the 15th century to life with the group’s “consummate mastery and refinement” (The New York Times).