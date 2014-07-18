Calendar » Orlando, Virginia Woolf’s novel adapted for the stage by Sarah Ruhl

July 18, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Woolf’s Orlando, called the “longest love letter ever to be written in literary history” spans five centuries as Orlando seeks to find meaning in life through love, adventure, and poetry. A romp through the ages, a meditation on time, gender, and sexuality, Ruhl’s clever and witty adaptation uses a chorus to enact lyrical, instant, and whimsical transformations as we follow Orlando through time.

Featuring Tess Plant-Thomas as Orlando, Morgan Altenhoff as Sasha, and Rob Grayson, Stephanie Farnum, and Erika Leachman as the Chorus.

Direction by Mary Plant-Thomas, Scenic Design by Peter Barnholdt, Lighting Design by Sarah Jane Bennett, Costume Design by Yuko Maikawa, Makeup Design by Terry Li, Sound Design by Matthew Tavianini, Stage Management by Chloe Clements, and Dramaturgy by Gabriella Steinberg.

Elements Theatre Collective will present Orlando from July 11th through July 27th in multiple locations throughout Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpenteria. As part of Elements' mission to provide free, professional quality theatre to underserved communities, all performances will be offered for free to the community, including a performance at Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter. This production is presented in partnership with Santa Barbara Dance Alliance. Orlando contains some adult language and content, it is not recommended for those under the age of 16.

Reserve your seats today at www.elementstc.org!