Calendar » Orlando: What’s Next?

July 22, 2016 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Please join us for a round-table discussion on healing and change post-Orlando. As the lynchings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile continue to remind us of how our nation callously assaults and murders black and brown bodies, we believe it's vital that we continue the conversations and actions provoked by the June 12 mass shooting in Orlando that took 49 queer Latinx lives.



Rather than letting the tragedy become yet another one of America's increasingly common mass shootings, we want to ensure Orlando remains a catalyst for action here in Santa Barbara and beyond.



Please RSVP by registering at EventBrite: https://orlandowhatsnext.eventbrite.com/

