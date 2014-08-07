Calendar » Orpha Klinker and Bill Dewey: Landmarks of California

August 7, 2014 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

SBTHP is proud to partner with Sullivan Goss Gallery and local photographer William B. Dewey to present "Orpha Klinker and Bill Dewey: Landmarks of California." Orpha Mae Klinker (1891-1964) painted these oil and watercolors of nineteenth-century structures in her "Landmarks of California" series between 1929 and 1939. Klinker lectured with these paintings around the State in an effort to support the nascent California Historic Landmark Registration Program, and many were published in the Los Angeles Times. In 2008, renowned local photographer William B. Dewey captured images of the same sites, continuing Klinker's project of documenting California’s historic resources. The paintings and photographs of each site are paired in this exhibit, and speak to the ongoing value of historic preservation.

First Thursday Opening Reception:

Thursday, August 7, 2014

Free event

Exhibit Dates: July 18 – October 19, 2014

Friday - Sunday, Noon to 4:00 PM

Casa de la Guerra Historic House Museum

15 East De la Guerra Street, Santa Barbara

$5 Museum admission

For more information (805) 965-0093 or www.sbthp.org