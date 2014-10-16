Calendar » “Orpha Klinker and Bill Dewey: Landmarks of California”

October 16, 2014 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Frank Goss, owner of Sullivan Goss and American Gallery, and Santa Barbara photographer Bill Dewey will speak about the life and legacy of artist Orpha Klinker and Dewey's project to photograph the historic sites she painted in the 1930s through her California Landmarks project. This program is held in conjunction with the exhibit, "Orpha Klinker and Bill Dewey: Landmarks of California," at Casa de la Guerra. Between 1929 and 1939 Orpha Mae Klinker (1891-1964) painted oil and watercolors of nineteenth-century structures in her "Landmarks of California" series. She lectured with these paintings around the State in an effort to support the nascent California Historic Landmark Registration Program, and many were published in the Los Angeles Times. In 2008, renowned local photographer William B. Dewey captured images of the same sites, continuing Klinker’s project of documenting California’s historic resources. The paintings and photographs of each site are paired in this exhibit, and speak to the ongoing value of historic preservation.