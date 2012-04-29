Calendar » Orphée et Eurydice

April 29, 2012 from 2:30p.m.

Opera Santa Barbara presents Orphée et Eurydice on Friday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m. Have you ever loved so deeply that you would storm heaven and earth for your heart’s desire? In Gluck’s Orphée et Eurydice, based on Greek mythology’s central character, Orpheus’ grief at the death of Eurydice is so profound that the god of love and allows him to journey to the Underworld and bring her back to life. But there is a catch: he cannot turn back to look at her. He is unable to resist and pays the ultimate price. Opera Santa Barbara is honored to have been awarded a prestigious NEA grant to present this important and beautiful work to Santa Barbara audiences. Performed in French with English supertitles.