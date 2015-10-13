Calendar » Orquesta Buena Vista Social Club®: Adiós Tour

October 13, 2015 from 8:00pm

Buena Vista Social Club’s self-titled album became a global phenomenon when its romantic, enchanting brand of son, bolero and exuberant danzón was identified by Ry Cooder and cultivated into a Grammy-winning sensation that enthralled music lovers worldwide. Writes The Guardian, “Salman Rushdie even referred to this is in his 2001 novel Fury, describing the warm New York months of 1998 as ‘that Buena Vista summer’.” Now, the band bids audiences “adiós” with its grand farewell tour, featuring original members and the incomparable vocalist Omara Portuondo and ending, fittingly, in Havana in fall 2015.