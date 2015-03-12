Calendar » Ossuaries and the Burials of Jesus and James

March 12, 2015 from 3:30 pm

In 2002, an ossuary inscribed "James son of Joseph brother of Jesus" surfaced in the hands of a private collector. A few years later, a Discovery Channel documentary and related book claimed that the tomb of Jesus and his family has been found in Jerusalem. In this slide-illustrated lecture, we examine the validity of these sensational claims in light of archaeological and historical evidence for ancient Jewish tombs and burial customs in Jerusalem, including the burials of Jesus and his brother James. This lecture will be given as part of the UCSB-Westmont joint lecture series on the New Testament and Early Christianity by Jodi Magness, Kenan Distinguished Professor in Early Judaism at UNC Chapel Hill.