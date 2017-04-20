Calendar » OT Arts Open House and Launch Party

April 20, 2017 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Come celebrate our recent opening!

Occupational therapist, Lisa Serby, is proud to announce the opening of the OT Arts pediatric occupational therapy clinic in Santa Barbara. The public is invited to visit the new OT Arts clinic on Thursday, April 20 between 5-7pm at an Open House and Launch Party.

OT Arts is an innovative pediatric occupational therapy clinic that helps children ages 2-13 learn skills to maximize their independence while having fun and expressing themselves. We are currently taking appointments for children with issues in the areas of fine motor, self-help, motor planning, sensory processing and/or attention skills.

Ms. Serby, a nationally registered and California licensed occupational therapist, received her Master of Arts degree in Occupational Therapy and advanced training in Sensory Integration from the University of Southern California (USC) in 1998. She has nearly 20 years of experience as a pediatric occupational therapist and has resided and worked as an occupational therapist in the Santa Barbara area for the last 12.5 years.

The OT Arts clinic is located on the second floor of the El Dorado building which is located between Mission and Pedregosa Streets on the mountain side of the street. For questions or to RSVP for the Open House, please contact Lisa Serby at [email protected], (805) 450-5805 or go to the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/innovative-occupational-therapy-clinic-open-house-and-launch-party-tickets-32993725120?aff=es2.