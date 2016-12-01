Calendar » Our Channel Islands Art Exhibit Opening Reception

December 1, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Photography by Ernest H. Brooks II

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, December 1, 2016 • 5:30 –7 pm

(Exhibit runs through May, 2017)

Cost: Reception is Free to the Public

Please RSVP here or call (805) 456 8747

Sponsored by: Mimi Michaelis

Supported by: Don Barthelmess and Carol Kallman

We are honored to have Ernie Brooks presenting 20 of his beautiful photos, including 4 from Antarctica, and the equipment he used. His photography captures light and motion, while separating foreground and background with highlights and shadows. The reflective qualities of water are forever changing in his adaptive world of underwater photography.

Ambassador to the marine environment, adventurer, diver and educator, Ernest H. Brooks II was born to be a photographer. As the son of Ernest H. Brooks, founder of the internationally-renowned Brooks Institute of Photography, Brooks was destined to follow in his father’s footsteps for part of his life’s journey.

As a noted professional photographer and educator, he has received international acclaim for photography, audio/visual presentation and is considered the Ansel Adams of underwater photography. A contributor to numerous magazines and organizations, and a recipient of many honors and awards, Brooks work has been exhibited in numerous museums including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Smithsonian Institute.

Brooks has been a trailblazer in the development of underwater photographic equipment and technique, and has witnessed great industry advances. He favors black and white photography which allows him to control the development and printing. In pursuit of dramatic marine images, he has descended into the fascinating waters beneath the polar icecaps as well as into the depths of our local Channel Islands and almost every ocean on Earth.