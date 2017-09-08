Calendar » Our County, Our Kids Helps Kick-Off Football Game with Unique Outreach Effort

September 8, 2017 from 4:00 p.m.

Do you remember seeing your parents in the stands at your sporting events or in the audience for your major life milestones? Every child deserves someone cheering for them on the sideline and supporting them through life’s biggest moments, but many foster youth lack loving homes to provide this kind of stability and encouragement.

In an effort to raise awareness and support for the 400 foster children and youth in Santa Barbara County, Our County, Our Kids, a program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, is building its relationships with local schools, families, and youth.

As part of this outreach collaboration, members of the Our County, Our Kids recruitment team will be on site Friday, Sept. 8, as the Dos Pueblos Chargers and Righetti Warriors play their annual game, showcasing the talent of student athletes in the region. Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a resource for local foster children and youth is encouraged to stop by the Our County, Our Kids booth for more details on fostering, adopting, mentoring, and other ways to support local foster children and youth.

“We’re happy to welcome this wonderful county program Our County, Our Kids, back for a second year to share with our high school community about the continuing need for resource families and the many ways people can step up to help,” said Ed Herrmann, head football coach for Righetti High School. “We hope families will be inspired to open their homes and hearts for youth and teens in need.”

Additional details will also be available for upcoming Our County, Our Kids informational meetings in Santa Maria on September 12 and Santa Barbara on September 14. For meeting details, visit http://ourcountyourkids.org/.

Event Information:

Who: Our County. Our Kids, A Program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, Righetti High School, and Dos Pueblos High School.

What: Righetti Warriors and Dos Pueblos Chargers football game

When: Friday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m.

Where: Righetti High School, 941 Foster Road, Santa Maria, CA

About Our County. Our Kids. A Division of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services

Our County. Our Kids., is a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services (SBC DSS). It is the SBC DSS resource family recruitment, retention, and support program. Visit www.ourcountyourkids.org/sbc for more information.