Our County, Our Kids Hosts Informational Session

September 12, 2017 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Children in foster care all have one thing in common: they all need families to love and support them. Our County, Our Kids, a program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, relies on resource families who are ready for the life-changing experience of helping to nurture and heal a child who needs a place to call home.

Anyone interested in learning more about the many ways of becoming a resource for local foster children and youth is encouraged to attend a Resource Family Informational Meeting.

Event Information:

Who: Our County. Our Kids. A program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services.

What: Resource Family Informational Meeting

When/Where:

Tuesday, September 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Pathways Family Services, 218 W. Carmen Lane, #209, Santa Maria, CA.

Thursday, September 14 from 6-8 p.m. at The Red Cross, 2707 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

No registration is necessary to attend. For questions or additional information, please contact Gustavo Prado at (805) 346-7559 or [email protected]

About Our County. Our Kids. A Division of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services

Our County. Our Kids., is a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services (SBC DSS). It is the SBC DSS resource family recruitment, retention, and support program. Visit www.ourcountyourkids.org/sbc for more information.