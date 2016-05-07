Calendar » Our County, Our Kids Resource Family Informational Meeting

May 7, 2016 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Children in foster care all have one thing in common: they all need families to love and support them. Our County, Our Kids, a program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, relies on resource families who are ready for the life-changing experience of helping to nurture and heal a child who needs a place to call home.

On Saturday, May 7 from 4-6pm, Our County Our Kids, will host an inspirational meeting to discuss the state of foster care in Santa Barbara County. County leaders in foster care and a moving panel of youth and resource families will assemble to publically share stories of their life-changing experiences being accepted into loving families and providing homes to youth in need. Comprehensive information will be available for anyone interested in supporting county youth by fostering, mentoring, or adopting.

Joining the event and showing his support for Our County, Our Kids will be California State Assembly Member Das Williams. “Our county’s foster children are among the most vulnerable members of our population and we need to care for them,” said Assemblyman Williams, D-37. “Our amazing resource families help change lives every day and we all must do more to help