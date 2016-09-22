Calendar » Our County Our Kids Resource Family Orientation

September 22, 2016 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Children in foster care all have one thing in common: they all need families to love and support them. Our County, Our Kids, a program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, relies on resource families who are ready for the life-changing experience of helping to nurture and heal a child who needs a place to call home.

Anyone interested in learning more about the many ways of becoming a resource for local foster children and youth is encouraged to attend a Resource Family Orientation.

Event Information:

Who: Our County. Our Kids. A program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services.

What: Upcoming Resource Family Orientation Sessions

When: Tuesday August 2nd, 6:00-9:00 P.M.

Thursday August 18th, 6:00-9:00 P.M.

Tuesday September 6th, 6:00-9:00 P.M.

Thursday September 22nd, 6:00-9:00 P.M.

Where: Department of Social Services, 234 Camino Del Remedio Santa Barbara, CA 93110

No registration is necessary to attend. For questions or additional information, please contact Leticia Alvarez at (805) 681-4542 or [email protected]

About Our County. Our Kids. A Division of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services

Our County. Our Kids., is a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services (SBC DSS). It is the SBC DSS resource family recruitment, retention, and support program. Visit www.ourcountyourkids.org/sbc for more information.