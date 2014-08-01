Calendar » “Our Emergence into Christ Consciousness” with Matthew Fox, PhD

August 1, 2014 from Friday 7:30 pm - Sunday 1:00 pm

Join Matthew Fox, PhD., internationally acclaimed spiritual theologian, Episcopal priest, and activist, for “Our Emergence into Christ Consciousness”, a retreat at La Casa de Maria.

Matthew Fox is a prophetic author, educator, theologian, and contemporary scholar/activist for a creation-centered spirituality. He has written over 30 books, including the Cosmic Christ and a new work on Meister Eckhart: A Mystic Warrior for Our Tim. Fox will discuss his ideas surrounding the Creation Spirituality Movement, the struggle for justice and the work of sacred activism and intergenerational wisdom as a part of the picture. It calls us to a deep ecumenism and a path of wisdom for the healing of the planet. La Casa de Maria is an interfaith retreat and conference center.

Date: August 1st-3rd, 2014

Time: Friday 7:30 pm to Sunday 1 pm

Location: La Casa de Maria, 800 El Bosque Road Santa Barbara, CA 93108

Cost: Residential fee $400, commuter fee $300 (Partial Scholarship available)

Contact: www.lacasademaria.org, email: [email protected], or call (805) 969-5031