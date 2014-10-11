Monday, June 25 , 2018, 11:52 am | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Auction and Dinner

October 11, 2014 from 5:00 - 9:00

Our Lady of Mount Carmel's 31st Annual Auction and Dinner Harvest Gala at the beautiful Bacara Resort and Spa.  Your ticket includes a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, dinner and dancing.  All proceeds directly benefit the school.  Please visit mountcarmelschool.net for more information.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: October 11, 2014 5:00 - 9:00
  • Price: $125
  • Location: Bacara Resort
  • Website: http://mountcarmelschool.net
 
 
 