Our Lady of Mount Carmel Auction and Dinner

October 11, 2014 from 5:00 - 9:00

Our Lady of Mount Carmel's 31st Annual Auction and Dinner Harvest Gala at the beautiful Bacara Resort and Spa. Your ticket includes a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, dinner and dancing. All proceeds directly benefit the school. Please visit mountcarmelschool.net for more information.