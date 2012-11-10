Calendar » Our Lady of Mount Carmel School Auction

November 10, 2012 from 4:00pm

All are invited to attend Our Lady of Mount Carmel School’s Auction Fundraiser at the Santa Barbara Carriage and Western Art Museum on Saturday, November 10, 2012. Beginning at 4:00p.m. Cocktail reception - silent auction - plated dinner - live auction - dancing. We proudly announce Santa Barbara’s own John Palminteri as the MC, and Dusty Jugz will perform live. Join us for an evening of fun with food catered by New West. Please contact Mount Carmel School at 805- 969-5965 or go to our website.