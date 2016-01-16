Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 3:48 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Our Political Nature:  The Evolutionary Origins of What Divides Us

January 16, 2016 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

Evolutionary anthropologist, Avi Tuschman,will give an overview of the emerging science of human political orientation, linking measurable personality traits to quantitative measurements of fitness in contemporary populations.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: January 16, 2016 2:30pm - 4:30pm
  • Price: Donation: $2 members/$5 non-members/Free with student ID
  • Location: Patio Room at Vista del Monte Retirement Community
  • Website: http://www..SBHumanists.org
  • Sponsors: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
 
 
 