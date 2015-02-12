Our Town: The History of Goleta
February 12, 2015 from 7 00pm - 9 ;00pm
Local historian Fermina Murray will present a history of Old Town Goleta with a slide show of the architecture over the years. This is an evening on understanding the growth of the Good Land. Come learn about Goleta's hidden past.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation
- Price: free
- Location: 820 North Fairview Avenue Goleta
- Website: http://LiveOakGoleta.org
