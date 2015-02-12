Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 9:44 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Our Town: The History of Goleta

February 12, 2015 from 7 00pm - 9 ;00pm

Local historian Fermina Murray will present a history of Old Town Goleta with a slide show of the architecture over the years. This is an evening on understanding the growth of the Good Land. Come learn about Goleta's hidden past.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation
  • Starts: February 12, 2015 7 00pm - 9 ;00pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: 820 North Fairview Avenue Goleta
  • Website: http://LiveOakGoleta.org
  • Sponsors: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation
 
 
 