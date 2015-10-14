Calendar » Out in the Night

October 14, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Film Screening/ UCSB Multicultural Center Theater

In 2006, seven African-American lesbians were violently threatened by a man on the street in a gay-friendly New York City neighborhood. After defending themselves, four of the women were convicted in the courts and branded by the media as a “Gang of Killer Lesbians.” blair dorosh-walther’s award-winning documentary examines the sensational case and the women's uphill battle, revealing the roles that race, gender identity, and sexuality play in our criminal justice system. (82 min, English, 2013)