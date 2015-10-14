Out in the Night
Film Screening/ UCSB Multicultural Center Theater
In 2006, seven African-American lesbians were violently threatened by a man on the street in a gay-friendly New York City neighborhood. After defending themselves, four of the women were convicted in the courts and branded by the media as a “Gang of Killer Lesbians.” blair dorosh-walther’s award-winning documentary examines the sensational case and the women's uphill battle, revealing the roles that race, gender identity, and sexuality play in our criminal justice system. (82 min, English, 2013)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 14, 2015 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
- Location: UCSB Multicultural Center Theater