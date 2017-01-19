Calendar » Out of Our Constrictions: Love, Justice, and Imagination for a Broken World

January 19, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Tricia Rose, Associate Dean of the Faculty for Special Initiatives, Chancellor’s Professor of Africana Studies, and Director of the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America at Brown University, will touch upon the current climate of the US and how love, justice, and imagination all play a part of the current times. Author of, The Hip Hop Wars, Longing to Tell, and Black Noise, Rose has brought to life much needed conversations around race, gender, sexuality, and culture. Hip hop, a foundation in Rose’s work, allows for dialogue to be grounded in culture and identity. Tricia Rose received a BA in Sociology from Yale University and PhD in American Studies from Brown University.

Co-sponsored by: Division of Student Affairs