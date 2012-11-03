Calendar » Out of The Darkness Walk

November 3, 2012 from 7:45am - 12:00pm

The Out of the Darkness Walk is a 2-3 mile walk down Cabrillo Blvd to bring awareness and education to the local community regarding suicide prevention. It is also to raise the much needed funds for research to combat the many depressive disorders that plague our country.Our goal is to raise the bar in erasing the stigma in receiving treatment for different mental illnesses and to continue the movement in suicide prevention.