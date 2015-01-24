Calendar » Out of the Great Wide Open

January 24, 2015 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM



Opening: Saturday, January 24, 2015, 6 - 8 pm

Exhibition on view: January 25 - March 29, 2015



Out of the Great Wide Open: Ryan Bulis, Cathy Ellis, Wendy Osher, Erik Reel, Sommer Roman, Nick Wilkinson, and Seyburn Zorthian



Since originating as an artist-run space in 1976, Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB) has upheld a strong relationship with its cultural community. Each year, the Museum collaborates with regional artists who support and participate in its programs, and with those new to the area interested in taking part in activities that stimulate dialogue and critical thinking on contemporary art. As an opportunity to recognize these artists’ innovative, experimental, and skillful work, MCA Santa Barbara organizes its 8th annual tri-county artist exhibition in the main galleries, scheduled January 25 - March 29 2015. The series reveals new explorations into the vibrancy of our creative terrain, involving artists who often expand their medium, materials, and research in remarkable ways.



The artists in the exhibition include Ryan Bulis, Cathy Ellis, Wendy Osher, Erik Reel, Sommer Roman, Nick Wilkinson, and Seyburn Zorthian.

