Calendar » Outdoor Beachfront Yoga with Live Acoustic Music Offered Again

August 22, 2017 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Yoga teachers David Segall and Mandana Mirabrishami will present a special Gentle Flow Yoga class to unwind and de-stress after the work day at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 underneath the palm trees along the beach-front bike path on Cabrillo Street at the intersection with Calle Cesar Chavez near East Beach.

A $10 donation is suggested. Participants should bring a beach towel or yoga mat, water-bottle and a light sweater or jacket.

This the first of a three-part series to showcase of a few classes Segall, Mirabrishami and a host of instructors will be presenting during a Costa Rica Wellness & Music Retreat between Nov. 11 and 18.

The Aug. 22 yoga class will be accompanied by live acoustic music and is open to everyone with all levels of practice. Another Santa Barbara class is scheduled for Aug. 29.

After the class, at 6:30 pm, there will be a question-and-answer session and dancing to live music for those who would like to stay and learn more about the Costa Rica Wellness & Music Retreat.

For more information, contact Mandana Mirabrishami at [email protected]