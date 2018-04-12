Calendar » Outlaw

April 12, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

For more than three decades, George Christie was among the most prominent leaders of the Hell's Angels biker organization. He was prosecuted and persecuted; hunted and hated, but always respected, even by his enemies, of which there were many. Now, Christie shares his journey from accused (though not convicted) murderer and arsonist to legitimate business owner and family man in the new, solo stage production Outlaw.

Written and directed by Richard La Plante, Outlaw is produced by DTLA Entertainment Group at Rubicon before touring the nation. Based on his memoir "Exile on Front Street: My Life as a Hell's Angel and Beyond," the show explores how the son of poor Greek immigrants became one of the most influential leaders of the world's most infamous motorcycle club. Says Christie, "This show has taken me deeper into realizing why I became who I am," Christie said. "I am not making excuses, nor am I condemning my old lifestyle. It's helping me find peace with myself. I don't think you can grow if you don't explore the good with the bad."