OUTrageous! Opening Night
November 8, 2012 from 8:00 pm
Film Screening/MCC Theater The MCC is excited to present the first screening of the 21st Annual Santa Barbara Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Film Festival. The film shorts presented will feature the latest and greatest in film by and for queer communities throughout the United States.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
- Starts: November 8, 2012 8:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: MultiCultural Center Theater
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/