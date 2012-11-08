Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:32 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

OUTrageous! Opening Night

November 8, 2012 from 8:00 pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater The MCC is excited to present the first screening of the 21st Annual Santa Barbara Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Film Festival. The film shorts presented will feature the latest and greatest in film by and for queer communities throughout the United States.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
  • Starts: November 8, 2012 8:00 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: MultiCultural Center Theater
  • Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/
 
 
 