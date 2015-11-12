Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 5:06 am | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 

OUTrageous!  Santa Barbara LGBTQ Film Festival

November 12, 2015 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The MCC is excited to present the first screening of the 24th Annual Santa Barbara Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Film Festival. The film shorts presented will feature the latest and greatest films by and for queer communities throughout the United States. This is a FREE event!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: November 12, 2015 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
  • Location: UCSB Multicultural Center Theater
 
 
 