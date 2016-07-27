Calendar » “Outside In, Inside Out,” Mediation Practice Marketing Workshop

July 27, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

The “Outside In, Inside Out” featured presenters Lee Jay Berman, Judge Frank J. Ochoa of Santa Barbara County Superior Court, and Heather Reed will cover marketing techniques and tips, the evolving mediation marketplace, how to generate and access demands for “real party-based mediation” in non-litigated cases, and the specific challenges facing mediators practicing outside of Southern California’s metropolitan areas.

Mr. Berman is an internationally recognized commercial mediator as well as an author and trainer. Along with his unparalleled experience and expertise, he is a Distinguished Fellow with the International Academy of Mediators and collaborated with Judge Ochoa in launching the CADRe program in Santa Barbara Superior Court in 1996. CADRe (Court Administered Dispute Resolution) offers litigants with pending civil cases alternatives to traditional litigation for resolution of their cases.

Now in private practice as a mediator, arbitrator, and consultant, Judge Ochoa sat as a trial judge until his retirement in 2015. He is the recipient of the 2012 John T. Rickard Judicial Service Award from the Santa Barbara County Bar Association and was voted Judge of the Year by the Southern California Mediation Association in 2000.

Heather Reed is a pioneer in the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) field. She is Executive Case Manager at First Mediation Corporation and was formerly case manager at Judicate West in Santa Barbara. She holds a master’s degree in Dispute Resolution from Pepperdine Law School/Strauss Institute.