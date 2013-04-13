Calendar » “Outside/In: the architecture of Smith and Williams” Exhibition

April 13, 2013 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

The exhibition and catalogue examine the work of Whitney Smith (1911-2002) and his firm with partner Wayne Williams (1919-2007) in the context of postwar southern California, 1940-1973. The aim of the exhibit is not merely to present a monographic study of Smith and Williams, but to look at the firm's designs through one striking theme that characterizes nearly all of the remarkable work by Smith and Williams. The exhibition runs April 13 through June 16.