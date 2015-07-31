Calendar » Over the Rainbow: Great American Movie Musicals: An American in Paris

July 31, 2015 from 8:30 pm

As part of the Over the Rainbow: Great American Movie Musicals free summer film series, UCSB Arts & Lectures presents An American in Paris, Wednesday, July 29th at 7:30 p.m. at the UCSB Isla Vista Theater and Friday, July 31st at 8:30 p.m. outdoors at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

A magical moment in cinema history, An American in Paris earned eight Academy Award nominations, winning six (including Best Picture), while striking box-office gold. In this sparkling musical, an ex-GI (Gene Kelly) remains in Paris after WWII to pursue his life as an artist and falls in love with an alluring (but engaged) perfume-shop clerk (Leslie Caron in her beguiling screen debut). Dazzling dance sequences showcase the glorious melodies of George and Ira Gershwin, as well as the inimitable talents of Kelly and Caron. (Vincent Minnelli, 1951, 115 min.)