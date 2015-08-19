Calendar » Over the Rainbow: Great American Movie Musicals: Cabaret

August 19, 2015 from 7:30 pm

As part of the Over the Rainbow: Great American Movie Musicals free summer film series, UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Cabaret, Wednesday, Aug. 19th at 7:30 p.m. at the UCSB Isla Vista Theater and Friday, Aug. 21st at 8:30 p.m. outdoors at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome to the Kit Kat Club of 1931 Berlin, where starry-eyed singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) and an impish emcee (Joel Grey) sound the clarion call to decadent fun… While outside in the streets a certain political party grows into a brutal force. A triumph of style and substance, Cabaret caught lightning at the box-office in 1972 and dominated the Academy Awards the following year with Oscar wins for Minnelli, Grey, and director Bob Fosse. Come to this Cabaret, old chum. You'll never want to leave. (Bob Fosse, 1972, 128 min.)