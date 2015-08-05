Calendar » Over the Rainbow: Great American Movie Musicals: Mary Poppins

August 5, 2015 from 7:30 pm

As part of the Over the Rainbow: Great American Movie Musicals free summer film series, UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Mary Poppins, Wednesday, Aug 5th at 7:30 p.m. at the UCSB Isla Vista Theater.

Experience the extraordinary animation, dazzling special effects and award-winning music of Walt Disney’s Mary Poppins. In her star-making performance, Julie Andrews plays the “practically perfect” nanny, who flies out of the windy London skies and into the home of a no-nonsense banker and his two mischievous children, magically turning every chore into a game and every day into a whimsical adventure. Winner of five Academy Awards – including Best Actress, Best Song and Best Visual Effects – how else could you describe this timeless treat but “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!” (Robert Stevenson, 1964, 140 min.)

