Over the Rainbow: Great American Movie Musicals: Singin’ in the Rain

July 8, 2015 from 7:30 pm

As part of the Over the Rainbow: Great American Movie Musicals free summer film series, UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Singin’ in the Rain, Wednesday, July 8th at 7:30 p.m. at the UCSB Isla Vista Theater and Friday, July 10th at 8:30 p.m. outdoors at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

It’s the 1920s. Silent movies are giving way to talking pictures, and a hoofer-turned-matinee idol (Gene Kelly) is caught in the bumpy transition, as are his buddy (Donald O’Connor), prospective ladylove (Debbie Reynolds) and shrewish co-star (Jean Hagen in her Oscar-nominated performance). An exhilarating musical comedy filled with memorable songs and lavish routines

Writes the New York Times: Singin’ in the Rain is “extraordinarily exuberant, always youthful and joyously indestructible.” (Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, 1952, 103 min.)