Over the Rainbow: Great American Movie Musicals: The Sound of Music

August 12, 2015 from 7:30 pm

As part of the Over the Rainbow: Great American Movie Musicals free summer film series, UCSB Arts & Lectures presents The Sound of Music, Wednesday, Aug. 12th at 7:30 p.m. at the UCSB Isla Vista Theater and Friday, Aug. 14th at 8:30 p.m. outdoors at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

Share the magical, heartwarming true-life story that has become one of the most popular films of all time. Julie Andrews lights up the screen as Maria, a spirited young woman who leaves the convent to become governess to the seven young children of Captain von Trapp, an autocratic widower whose strict household rules leave no room for music or entertainment. Winner of five Academy Awards, this enduring classic features breathtaking landscapes, dazzling performances, and some of the world’s best-loved songs. (Robert Wise, 1965, 174 min.)

