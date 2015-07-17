Calendar » Over the Rainbow: Great American Movie Musicals: The Wizard of Oz

July 17, 2015 from 8:30 pm

As part of the Over the Rainbow: Great American Movie Musicals free summer film series, UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Wizard of Oz, Wednesday, July 15th at 7:30 p.m. at the UCSB Isla Vista Theater and Friday, July 17th at 8:30 p.m. outdoors at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

Whisked away by a swirling tornado, 12-year-old Dorothy (Judy Garland), her dog Toto, and even her Kansas farmhouse sail over the rainbow and into the dazzling land of Oz. Befriended by a scarecrow without a brain, a tin man with no heart and a cowardly lion – and protected by a pair of enchanted ruby slippers – Dorothy soon learns there’s no place like home. Journey to the Emerald City in this colorful musical classic based on L. Frank Baum’s treasured book series. (Victor Fleming, 1939, 101 min.)