Calendar » Over the Rainbow: Great American Movie Musicals: West Side Story

July 22, 2015 from 7:30 pm

As part of the Over the Rainbow: Great American Movie Musicals free summer film series, UCSB Arts & Lectures presents West Side Story, Wednesday, July 22nd at 7:30 p.m. at the UCSB Isla Vista Theater and Friday, July 24th at 8:30 p.m. outdoors at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

This electrifying musical sets the ageless tragedy of Romeo and Juliet against a backdrop of gang warfare in 1950s New York, where the Sharks and the Jets battle for territory and respect. Featuring an unforgettable score, exuberant choreography and powerful performances, this film adaptation of the Broadway smash-hit broke box office records and won an incredible 10 Academy Awards, more than any other musical before or since. Don’t miss this unforgettable story of star-crossed lovers and rival gangs as it races to a shattering climax you will never forget. (Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, 1961, 151 min.)