"Over There – WWI 100 Years On"

April 12, 2017 from 11:30am - 1:00pm

The Channel City Club, in collaboration with the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, presents “Over There – WWI 100 Years On,” a luncheon commemorating the veterans of the First World War and the War’s 100th anniversary.

WWI affected all people in the countries that took part. More than nine million soldiers sacrificed their lives in combat and over 21 million were wounded. History will come alive in this program, which highlights the experience of the German, French, British and American troops in the trenches during key battles as told through uniformed re-enactors. The re-enactors will represent individuals from each country and share first-hand accounts of WWI from their various points of view. Consul Generals and representatives from Canada, France, Great Britain, and Belgium will also be part of the presentation. Join us for this extraordinary look back at “The War to End All Wars.”

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., registration begins at 11 a.m.

Location: Fess Parker Double Tree Resort, 633 East Cabrillo Boulevard Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Cost: $40, tickets will not be sold at the door

RSVP by Friday, April 7 by calling 805-564-6223 or email [email protected]