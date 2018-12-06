Calendar » OVERCOMING FEAR

December 6, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Nov 29, Dec 6, Dec 13 Thurs 7 – 9 PM - OVERCOMING FEAR – 3 Week Course with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips

What is fear? And how have spiritual practitioners through the ages been able to see through, release and overcome this often-debilitating experience?

This course focuses on practices, tools and techniques, and on examples from the life stories of great masters of the past, on how you can take your personal practice on the cushion, in life, in work and in your community, beyond FEAR

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center

102 W. Mission Street

Santa Barbara CA

805-284-2704

http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/

[email protected]