Overcoming Obstacles to Happiness

September 7, 2014 from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Often times we use meditation in moments of rest to help relax our minds and feel calm. What if we began to apply these same techniques throughout our day? By incorporating meditation into our daily lives we can feel that same calm and peace no matter where we are or what we do. This is Buddha’s ultimate intention. By training our minds in meditation and applying strong spiritual practice, we will transform the most difficult of situations into the most fruitful of opportunities. Our mind alone holds the ability to shape the world around us. Through harnessing this power and realizing it’s potential we can eliminate any of life’s obstacles.

In this series we will look at the many methods taught to liberate our minds from the shackles of negative view, allowing us to enjoy each and every task we perform throughout our day, our week and our lives.

This class series will run from Sunday, September 7 to Sunday October 12.