Calendar » OVERVIEW OF 2019 MASTER GARDENER CLASS

September 8, 2018 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm

An Overview of the upcoming UCCE Master Gardener Training Class for 2019 will be held on September 8, 2018 in Goleta, and on September 15, 2018 in Lompoc. You will learn about the education, opportunities, and fun that Master Gardeners have.