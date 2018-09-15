OVERVIEW OF 2019 MASTER GARDENER CLASS
September 15, 2018 from 10:00AM - 11:30AM
An Overview of the upcoming UCCE Master Gardener Training Class for 2019 will be held on September 15, 2018 in Lompoc. You will learn about the education, opportunities, and fun that Master Gardeners have.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County
- Starts: September 15, 2018 10:00AM - 11:30AM
- Price: FREE
- Location: Stone Pine Hall, 210 South H Street, Lompoc
- Website: http://cesantabarbara.ucanr.edu
- Sponsors: UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County