July 13, 2013 from 11:00am - 7:00pm

It's that time again - Pride Season is here and we are excited to invite everyone to the 2013 Santa Barbara Pacific PRIDE Festival! The Pacific Pride Festival's mission is to build community, foster visibility, and celebrate sexual and gender diversity while raising funds for LGBT programs and services in Santa Barbara County. So come out Saturday, July 13th and celebrate PRIDE with us! Leadbetter Beach - Shoreline drive and Loma Alta 11am - 7pm FREE ADMISSION All Ages This year's entertainment line up will feature headliners - 90's R&B pop group EXPOSE and from Ru Paul's drag race LATRICE ROYALE! Main Stage Schedule - Noon - Phantom effect 12:40pm - Johanna 1:20pm - Put your paws up dog show 2pm - Hir Bois 2:30pm - Pretty Awesome 3pm - Cheer LA 3:10pm - Drag show 3:40pm - July Cruise 3:50m - LATRICE ROYALE 4pm - EXPOSE 4:30pm - LATRICE ROYALE 4:40pm - Deja Re' and The Hot Totties 5pm - La Radia 5:30pm - The Alley Project 5:40pm - Saucy Monky 6:20pm - I Want My 80s As a special treat this year - we will be bringing back the DANCE TENT sponsored by Red Room/Wildcat Lounge and featuring DJ's Zeke Monarrez, Gavin Roy, Curly, Matty Matt Moore Zzyzx, and Charlie Wood, along with live performances by your favorite local drag performers! Food Trucks George's Smokehouse & Tiki Taco will be serving food all day. PRIDE will also feature: the 2nd Annual Put Your Paws Up Dog show, Kids Area, Games, Retail booths, Non Profits and much more for you to walk around and visit! Then join us later in the evening for the Official Pride After Party, taking place at Tonic Nightclub. $15 advance tickets at the Festival. $20 at the door. Visit www.pacificpridefestival.org for more information about the festival and the week of events leading up to it. Come and spend the day with us at Leadbetter Beach for PRIDE 2013!