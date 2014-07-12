Pacific Pride Festival
July 12, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
The Pacific Pride Festival aims to create a safe, welcoming environment to unite and celebrate the beautifully diverse LGBTQ community and its allies. The thousands of you who join us at Pride Festival humble us and remind us how honored we are to be a part of such a diverse and supportive community.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Brooks Institute, Classic Party Rentals, Jill's Place, Ninkasi, SB Arts Commission, SB Independent, Tonic, Uber, Vons, Who's Walking Who, Wildcat
- Price: FREE
- Location: Leadbetter Beach, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.pacificpridefestival.org
