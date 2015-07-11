Calendar » Pacific Pride Festival

July 11, 2015 from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Celebrate the recent Supreme Court decision on marriage equality at Pacific Pride Foundation’s annual Pacific Pride Festival on July 11th at De La Guerra Plaza in downtown Santa Barbara.

Guests will enjoy an afternoon of food, drinks, and performances from several musical artists and entertainers, including Belinda Carlisle, lead singer of the Go-Go’s, who will be the headliner for this year’s festival. Other artists and entertainers include Rupaul’s Drag Race contestants Laganja Estranja and Mariah Balenciaga, international pop sensation JCarson, Tina Schlieske & the Gracedland Exiles with Sister Laura, Santa Barbara Drag Divas and many more.

The mission of Pacific Pride Foundation is to advocate for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community; care for people living with HIV; and prevent the transmission of HIV. All proceeds from the festival will support Pacific Pride Foundation’s programs and services.

For information visit, http://pacificpridefoundation.org or contact Jackie, PPF Events Coordinator, at [email protected] or 805-963-3636 x 111.