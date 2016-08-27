Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 11:24 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Pride Festival

August 27, 2016 from 11:30am - 7:00pm

Hosted By: Deja Re & Alan Rose

Performaces By: Yara Sofia, India Ferrah, Tommi Rose, J. Carson, Tina Schlieske and the Graceland Exiles, and much, much more! 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Official: Classic Party Rentals M8RX Nightclub & Lounge Tapjoy Supporting: Macfarlane Faletti & Co LLP Santa Barbara County Arts Commission U.S. Bank Wildcat Lounge
  • Starts: August 27, 2016 11:30am - 7:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Chase Palm Park
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/319109818429518/
