Pacific Pride Festival
August 27, 2016 from 11:30am - 7:00pm
Hosted By: Deja Re & Alan Rose
Performaces By: Yara Sofia, India Ferrah, Tommi Rose, J. Carson, Tina Schlieske and the Graceland Exiles, and much, much more!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Official: Classic Party Rentals M8RX Nightclub & Lounge Tapjoy Supporting: Macfarlane Faletti & Co LLP Santa Barbara County Arts Commission U.S. Bank Wildcat Lounge
- Starts: August 27, 2016 11:30am - 7:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Chase Palm Park
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/319109818429518/
- Sponsors: Official: Classic Party Rentals M8RX Nightclub & Lounge Tapjoy Supporting: Macfarlane Faletti & Co LLP Santa Barbara County Arts Commission U.S. Bank Wildcat Lounge